Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $2,328,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 370.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 84.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $254.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

