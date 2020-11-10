ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of ONE Gas worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ONE Gas by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5,836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Shares of OGS opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $96.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

