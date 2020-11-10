Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.93. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

