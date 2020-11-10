Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Down 6.8%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $209.53 and last traded at $217.39. Approximately 1,496,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,758,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,586.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total value of $415,046.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,692.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,679 shares of company stock worth $68,661,987. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4,165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 193,717 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

