Oakview Capital Management L.P. Has $10.90 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,548.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,485.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

