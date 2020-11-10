NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Raised by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,405,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 251.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 400.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $6,701,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $308,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

