Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 3,190,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 1,301,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,242 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 801,299 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 914,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 726,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

