NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,330 shares of company stock worth $674,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

