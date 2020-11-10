NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

