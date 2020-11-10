NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,479 shares of company stock worth $30,660,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $534.84 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $521.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.33.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

