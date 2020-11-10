NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 9,370 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 84,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 262,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 27,862 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 73.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.