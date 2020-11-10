NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 89,738 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,738 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

