NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 826 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 18.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 165,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DexCom by 75.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in DexCom by 8.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 14.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $343.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

