NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 57,739 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,739 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 58.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,907. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

