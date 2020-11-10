NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,714 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

