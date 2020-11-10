NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 4,973 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $158,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

