NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 474 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.42.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,859.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

