NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 318 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.76. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $154.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

