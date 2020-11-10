NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 21,995 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after buying an additional 106,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.