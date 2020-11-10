NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 16,275 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,275 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

