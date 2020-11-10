NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,579,000 after buying an additional 738,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.38 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BOCOM International cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

