NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,647 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of GrafTech International worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $995,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 975,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.