NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,736,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 987,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $14,300,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

OHI stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.