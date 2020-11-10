NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 129.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.52%.

MBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

