NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 322,020 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.58% of Brookfield Property REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,823,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,356,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

BPYU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

