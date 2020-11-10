NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 2,264 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 18.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,365,000 after buying an additional 233,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,327,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,869,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on V.F. from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on V.F. from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.