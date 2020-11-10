NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 19,534 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evergy by 419.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 6,716.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,067 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,935,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Evergy by 198.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,100,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

NYSE EVRG opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

