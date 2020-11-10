NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

