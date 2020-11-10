NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,166,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 82.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,094,000 after buying an additional 528,772 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 745,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,726,000 after buying an additional 153,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,419,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BURL stock opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

