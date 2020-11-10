NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $4.34 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,446,000 after buying an additional 186,051 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

Stryker stock opened at $234.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.32. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $241.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

