NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 949.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,679 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Dropbox worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,691 shares of company stock valued at $793,248 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Dropbox stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.