NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

Shares of MSCI opened at $390.46 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $437.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.27 and a 200-day moving average of $350.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,075. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

