NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329,716 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 619.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Welltower by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 72,524 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Welltower by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 68,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after buying an additional 355,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WELL opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Desjardins started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

