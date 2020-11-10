NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,847 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WORK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $141,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 331,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,404,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,217 shares of company stock worth $10,607,339. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

