NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,485 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 123.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 18.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Argus lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

NYSE OKE opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

