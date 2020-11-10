NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in News were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in News by 3.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,997,000 after purchasing an additional 624,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in News by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 827,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in News by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,870,000 after acquiring an additional 121,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in News by 143.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in News by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 394,159 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. News Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. News’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

