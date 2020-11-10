NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,600 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.