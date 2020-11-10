NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Kadant worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 80.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter worth $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 135.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter worth $201,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Kadant stock opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $131.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

