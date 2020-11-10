NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,747 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after buying an additional 5,633,544 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,288,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,666,000 after buying an additional 757,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,146,000 after buying an additional 1,174,774 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,244,000 after buying an additional 1,243,125 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,519,000 after buying an additional 959,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

