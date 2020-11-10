NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after buying an additional 2,866,594 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 974,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 723,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after acquiring an additional 396,894 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,775,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 219,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.