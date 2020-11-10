NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.45% of Qiwi worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Qiwi by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 208,808 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qiwi by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 266,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 137,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Qiwi by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 705,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QIWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Qiwi plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The company had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiwi plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

