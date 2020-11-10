NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,465 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

CTSH opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $78.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

