NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 176,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NIO by 919.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 200,762 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NIO by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 167,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 839,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,840,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

