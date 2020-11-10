NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 451 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,364 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,676,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,553,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 81,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,557,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $267.01 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $317.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.71 and its 200-day moving average is $272.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -234.22 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total transaction of $3,831,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,225,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,846 shares of company stock valued at $50,031,422 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.48.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.