NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 295 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

