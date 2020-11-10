NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,986,000 after buying an additional 182,334 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,556,000 after buying an additional 1,024,109 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,091,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,519,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,461,000 after buying an additional 79,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,919,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.92.

AWK stock opened at $162.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

