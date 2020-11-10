NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 6,002 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

