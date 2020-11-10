nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.04. 513,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 314,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,054 shares of company stock valued at $865,189 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

