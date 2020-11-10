NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 55.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 25.7% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NetApp by 31.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

