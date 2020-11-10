M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,198.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.73.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

